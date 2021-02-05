Crime Stoppers is offering up to $4,000 for information on an unsolved homicide.

Anne Paetz, 23, was driving from Saginaw to the Montrose area about 2 a.m. on July 2, 1999. Her 1995 Ford Contour was found abandoned on M-57, three miles west of I-75 at 2:40 a.m., Crime Stoppers said.

The vehicle was operational, but it had minor damage to the right rear quarter panel.

Paetz’ body was later discovered by a jogger on the side of Farrand Road near Vassar Road in Thetford Township, about 15 miles from her vehicle.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

