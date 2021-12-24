Crimes Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man considered to be armed and dangerous in the Flint area.
Christopher Bryant Stubbs, 29, has a felony warrant for his arrest for assault with intent to murder. Stubbs is 6’1” and 300 pounds.
If anyone has information on Stubbs, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
