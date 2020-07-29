Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a double homicide that happened in Buena Vista Township.
It happened on Feb. 18 in the 800 block of S. 23rd Street.
Deonte Jackson was found dead at the scene. The other victim, Bruce Banks, was taken to the hospital where he died later that day, Crime Stoppers said.
While on scene, officers observed foot impressions in the snow. The impression headed in a north/east direction and continued to 24th Street where officers believe the suspect got into a vehicle, Crime Stoppers said.
If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.