Authorities are still searching for answers after a missing woman was found dead more than 20 years ago.
Police said 29-year-old Tammy McCormick was reported missing on July 18, 1995.
Nine days later, she was found dead in a vacant garage on North Grand Traverse, near Water Street in Flint.
Police are investigating her death as a homicide.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that will lead to an arrest.
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
