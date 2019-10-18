Crime Stoppers is asking the public for their help in an unsolved homicide.
On Wednesday, July 10 at about 1:15 a.m., 41-year-old Daushawn Guthridge was shot to death in his home in the 1600 block of Kent Street, near Seymour Avenue in Flint.
Crime Stoppers said his girlfriend also shot during the apparent robbery but survived her injuries.
Police believe Guthridge knew the people who shot him as there were no signs of forced entry.
A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this investigation.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
