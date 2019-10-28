IMAGE: RoberT Hilyard

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for help finding a fugitive.

Robert Hilyard is wanted for a parole violation and is believed to be around Bay City.

Hilyard is 35-years-old, 5-feet 11-inches tall and 190 pounds.

He was originally imprisoned for assault/resist/obstruct and disarming a police officer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

