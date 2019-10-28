Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for help finding a fugitive.
Robert Hilyard is wanted for a parole violation and is believed to be around Bay City.
Hilyard is 35-years-old, 5-feet 11-inches tall and 190 pounds.
He was originally imprisoned for assault/resist/obstruct and disarming a police officer.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.