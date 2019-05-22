Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a man wanted for murder in Genesee County.
Jaylan Doxie, 19, is wanted for first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and multiple firearm offenses, according to Crime Stoppers.
Doxie is described at 5-foot 10-inches tall and 160 pounds.
He is believed to be in the Genesee County area and is considered armed and dangerous, Crime Stoppers said.
Up to $1,000 is being offered to whoever helps catch Doxie.
Submit tips anonymous tip at the Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1(800) 422-5245.
