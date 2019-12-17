Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding the suspect in a shooting.
Nicholas Garcia is accused of shooting Anthony Cicero in the early morning of November 11, 2019 in Saginaw.
Cicero was left in critical condition.
Garcia is wanted for 11 felonies including two counts of assault with intent to murder, five counts of felony firearm, conspiracy to commit assault with intent to murder, two counts of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle causing serious injury.
Garcia is believed to still be in the Saginaw area.
A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips leading to his arrest.
