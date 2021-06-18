Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for help solving a double homicide in Flint.
On Friday, May 21 at about 1:35 a.m., Erion Parker, 21, and Delano Smith, 19, were both found shot multiple times while at a party in the 3200 block of Holly Avenue on the city’s northeast side.
Parker died at the scene while Smith passed away later due to his injuries.
A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that will lead to an arrest.
To send a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
