Police are still trying to find the suspect involved in a shooting that injured a child.
It happened on Friday, Oct. 4 at about midnight when a white Dodge Charger was northbound on Saginaw Street, near Lydon Avenue in Flint.
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County said shots were fired into the vehicle, injuring a child.
The suspect’s vehicle headed west, but no description of the vehicle was available.
A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered in this case for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with more information is asked to call 1 (800) 422-JAIL and can remain anonymous.
