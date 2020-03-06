Officers are asking the public for their help in solving a murder from 25 years ago.
Leon Fant, 42, was found dead in his apartment, located in the 4500 block of Industrial Avenue in Flint, on Monday, March 21, 1994.
He died from multiple stab wounds.
At the scene there were signs of a struggle and robbery is the suspected motive.
Witnesses said Fant was seen arguing with a woman just before his death.
Police need help identifying the woman and need more information to help solve this case.
Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
To submit an anonymous tip, call 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
