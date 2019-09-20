It’s been almost one year since a shooting claimed the life of an 18-year-old and investigators are still trying to find the suspect.
It happened on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2018, at about 2:30 a.m.
Crime Stoppers said gunshots were fired into a large group of people at a BP gas station, located at 4006 Clio Road in Flint.
Dairyon Walker, 18, was shot and later died from his injuries.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with more information can send an anonymous by calling 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
