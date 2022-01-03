Crime Stoppers is offering up to $11,000 to help identify a person of interest who allegedly robbed a Saginaw Family Dollar and shot an employee in the face.
On Friday about 9 p.m., the Family Dollar located on E. Genesee Avenue near the corner of Hess Avenue was robbed and an employee was shot in the face. The employee was critically injured, according to Crime Stoppers.
If anyone has information, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
