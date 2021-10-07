Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information about the unsolved homicide of a 22-year-old man who was shot in Flint Township.
About 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, Davonte Green-Flourney was shot to death while driving a Chrysler 200 on S. Ballenger Highway south of Miller Road.
If anyone has any information, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
