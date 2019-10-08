Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in an armed robbery.
The Save-A-Lot at 1918 N. Dort Hwy in Flint was robbed on Sunday, Sept. 29 about 8 p.m.
Video surveillance captured a photo of a person of interest.
If you have any information you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
