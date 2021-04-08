Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of anyone illegally dumping in the city of Flint.
It’s part of the city’s fight blight program.
The City of Flint Police Department posted photos of suspects dumping at locations throughout the city. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
