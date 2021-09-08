Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for the public’s help for information on the shooting death of a Saginaw teenager.
About 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 8, 19-year-old Nyles Hopkins, also known as Benji, and another person were in a vehicle traveling east on Robert T. Longway Boulevard near Franklin Avenue when two unknown vehicles approached. Handgun and rifle rounds were fired into the vehicle. The suspects fled east on Robert T. Longway.
Both victims were from Saginaw. One sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but Hopkins died from his injuries.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to a felony arrest.
You can submit a tip by calling 1-800-422-5245.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.