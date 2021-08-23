Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2500 for information in the case of a fatal hit and run.
The hit and run occurred on July 26 around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Wolcott Street in Flint. The driver of the vehicle, a black Ford Five Hundred abandoned the car and fled the scene on foot.
Surveillance footage captured a woman and two children walking in the area at the time of the incident. This person of interest needs to be identified to assist investigators.
Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-422-5242.
