Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a reward for information in the homicide of man in Flint.
On Friday, March 20, 2020, 44-year-old Darryl Van Stade was traveling from Grayling to Flint with other individuals to meet with an unknown person, Crime Stoppers said. At 9:30 p.m., Slade was shot and killed at the Kearsley Park pavilion on Flint’s northeast side. The other passengers were not injured.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
