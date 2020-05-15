Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding whoever's responsible for the death of a man in Flint.
Just before 6 p.m. on May 6, 29-year-old DeMarcus Tywan Allen was found dead outside a home in the 2500 block of Tyrone Street in Flint.
His death has been ruled a homicide but aren't releasing any other details at this time.
A reward of up to $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 1-800-422-JAIL.
