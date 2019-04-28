Crime Stoppers is not only helping catch criminals but providing victims with crucial resources and giving them a sense of comfort.
“My father-in-law was murdered in Flint and didn’t have a clue what was available to us a family member of a homicide victim,” said Julie Lopez, director of Crime Stoppers.
Having a traumatic experience take place and not knowing what to do afterward is a situation that’s familiar to many.
That’s why Lopez started the Genesee County Crime Victims’ Resource Fair.
Saturday, April 27 was the 4th annual event.
“I work with a lot of victims that don’t know what resources are available to them,” Lopez said.
Those resources range from employment, healthcare, legal help, and more all on site at the event held at the Berston Field House in Flint.
“We have 30 agencies here today that can help people and then we have some fun things for kids,” Lopez said.
One of those agencies is the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.
“A lot of folks have to come through the criminal justice system and we’re here to help them,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. “This gives them the opportunity to find out what they may need to help get through the system.”
Leyton calls the event a one-stop shop where families can receive helpful information to better navigate what can be another traumatic event.
“When you think about it, victims of crimes are traumatized by the event itself, being a victim of crime, and then they have to navigate the criminal justice system.
Lopez said she’s happy to bring an event that didn’t exist in the area to the community.
“Until four years ago, I wasn’t aware of an event that was like this in our county,” Lopez said.
“We want to help them get through what they’ve already been through and really make it such that we can give them justice and closure,” Leyton said.
Anyone who would like to help Crime Stoppers can visit its website for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.