17-year-old Isiaiha Thompson was murdered last month.
He was found shot and killed in a house in the 2300 block of Burns Street on Flint's east side, May, 17.
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of his killer or killers.
Anyone with information can go to www.crimestoppersofflint.com or, call 1-800-422 JAIL (5245).
All tips can be anonymous.
