Crimes Stoppers is asking for your help solving a double homicide.

Tony “Rabbit” Mayes, 54, and his nephew, 22-year-old Henry “Hank” Moye, were shot to death about 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2014. The two were found in a home on Martin Luther King Avenue on Flint’s northside, which they visited regularly.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone can leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-422-JAIL or visiting CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

