Crime Stoppers is asking for help after a man in Flint was murdered.
Lester Richards Jr. was shot and killed around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15 at the Clio Road Market on Flint’s northside.
It was Richard’s 37th birthday.
A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to a felony arrest in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1 (800) 422-JAIL or the Crime Stoppers website.
