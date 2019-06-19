Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.
Around noon on June 14, a Check ‘n Go on Court Street and Center Road in Flint was robbed, Crime Stoppers said.
Video surveillance caught a photo of the person of interest and Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the man.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 1-800-422-5245.
