Crime Stoppers needs your help as they seek information on the alleged shooting death of 25-year-old Curtis Fields.
According to Crime Stoppers, Fields was found shot to death in his home in the 3000 block of Prospect St. in Flint.
A cash reward up to $2,500 could be rewarded for information on the case.
If you have information, you can call 1-800-422-5245.
