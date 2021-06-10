Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is seeking information in a double homicide and critical shooting.
About 3 a.m. on June 6, Jarelle Stewart and Samantha Stewart were shot in the 900 block of E. York Avenue near Industrial Avenue. Jarelle and Samantha were in separate vehicles and were leaving a block party when they were shot.
Jarelle and Samantha both died of their injuries. A third victim was also shot but was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Any tips that help lead to a felony arrest are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers can call 1-800-422-JAIL.
