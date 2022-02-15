Crime Stoppers of Saginaw County is asking the public’s help to identify a Hit and Run suspect from a fatal crash in Bridgeport.
On Dec. 10, 2021, a fatal hit and run crash occurred on Dixie Hwy. near California Ave. at about 650 p.m.
A man walking on foot from Millers Motel to Magic Party store was hit by a big white vehicle. Crime Stoppers believe the driver was going north on Dixie Hwy.
The vehicle could be a white crossover vehicle with a third row. The suspect left the scene and could have front end damage and blood on vehicle, according to Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information about this crash can call the Bridgeport police at 989-777-2800 or Saginaw County Central Dispatch at 989-797-4580.
