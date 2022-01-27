A teenager charged with killing four students at a Michigan high school will pursue an insanity defense, his lawyers said in a notice filed Thursday.
He already pleaded not guilty, but Thursday his attorneys filed a notice that Crumbley will pursue an insanity defense.
Nicholas Robinson is a Flint criminal defense attorney.
"This is something, especially at this point in the case, is 100 percent necessary for an individual that is this young, that is charged with such significant crimes," Robinson said.
He said it is no surprise Crumbley is exploring this route. The Oakland County Chief Assistant Prosecutor, David Williams, in a statement to TV5 confirmed that this move not only was expected but it is standard procedure.
"As expected, Ethan Crumbley’s attorney has requested an evaluation of his criminal responsibility. This is a standard procedure. The defendant will be evaluated by a doctor from the Center for Forensic Psychiatry, who will then prepare a written report."
"All insanity defenses start off with a referral to the center for forensic psychiatry. You petition the court, you file a motion, explaining to the judge why you believe this individual has problems either understanding or appreciating the charges against them, or they're unable to assist in their own defense," Robinson said.
After the court's referral, the defendant heads to a facility in Ypsilanti.
"They are interviewed by professionals there and those professionals will then put together a report that is presented to all parties, the defense, the prosecutor, the judge, and they will give their opinion as to whether that person is able to proceed with the case at that point," Robinson said.
Robinson said it will prolong the case.
"There's only one place in the state of Michigan that does these, so there's a significant backlog of cases. It can take anywhere from three to four to six months to get this done," Robinson said.
Even if Crumbley is deemed mentally unfit for trial, Robinson said that doesn't mean he'll be acquitted of the crimes he's accused of.
"That is not a get out of jail free card. That does not mean that he is going home. He is still going to be held, and he is still going to be held for a significant amount of time," Robinson said.
