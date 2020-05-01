The state is providing a text helpline for those experiencing a difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By texting the keyword RESTORE to 741741, Michigan residents can have a confidential text conversation with a crisis counselor.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic and related financial hardships, we know that, now more than ever, Michigan residents are coping with stress and anxiety that can result in a mental health crisis,” said Allen Jansen, MDHHS senior deputy director of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Administration. “By texting RESTORE to 741741, Crisis Text Line will help people Stay Home and Stay Well – along with other expanded mental health crisis services the state is providing.”
The service is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week to respond to texts from Michigan residents facing a mental health crisis. This can be anything from anxiety and financial issues to suicide and domestic violence.
The text line is starting in wake of the pandemic, but the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says they hope to continue it in the future as well.
This line is in partnership with the Crisis Text Line organization.
MDHHS has expanded other mental health resources in Michigan including:
- The Headspace website, which provides free, evidence-based guided meditations. It includes at-home workouts that guide people through mindful exercise (a type of meditation in which participants focus on being intensely aware of what they are sensing and feeling in the moment), sleep assistance, and children’s content to help address rising stress and anxiety. The resource is free and available to the public. Go to headspace.com/MI.
- The National Suicide Prevention hotline. People considering suicide are urged by MDHHS to contact the or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at 800-273-8255
- The Disaster Distress Helpline for anyone in distress pertaining to the COVID-19 crisis. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-985-5990.
- The statewide “Warmline” for Michiganders living with persistent mental health conditions connects people with certified peer support specialists who have lived experiences of behavioral health issues, trauma or personal crises, and are trained to support and empower the callers. The warmline operates seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. at 888-PEER-753 (888-733-7753).
Additional information can be found here.
