More than 20 people were killed in less than a 24-hour span from two mass shootings.
The first happened in El Paso, Texas taking 20 lives. It’s now labeled as a domestic terrorism incident.
Police took the 21-year-old suspect into custody.
Hours later a lone gunman opened fire on a crowded street in a bar district in Dayton, Ohio and claimed nine lives.
The 24-year-old suspect was killed by police.
Locally TV5 reached out to a critical incident expert to learn what you should do if you’re ever in a life-threatening situation.
“We need to have a plan in place to make sure we can react quickly and minimize whatever impact if there is a spontaneous event,” said Tom Mynsberge, president and founder of Critical Incident Management.
Mynsberge said having a plan in place and being prepared in a potentially deadly situation is crucial.
Him and his team train staff members of schools and businesses in Saginaw and Bay counties on what measures to take if faced with a threat.
With all the recent mass shootings, Mynsberge said now is the time to have a plan.
“If you don’t have a plan, that’s when you’re going to fail because that 10 or 15 seconds while you’re trying to think about and formulate a plan, you’ll make yourself a victim,” Mynsberge said.
Experts say the most important thing to remember if you ever find yourself in an active shooting situation is to take a look around your surroundings and seek the closest shelter.
Being a former Michigan State Police officer and part of the SWAT team, Mynsberge said he incorporates his real-life experiences into his training.
He said the brave men and women in law enforcement are trained to run toward gunfire.
But for those who find themselves unwillingly faced with his danger, he said: “seek secured shelter, if it’s being compromised you escape that and then last but not least if you have to, attack and attack with a vengeance."
