Freeze warnings this time of year are the last thing mid-Michigan farmers want to hear after below average temperatures have left crops across the area in serious danger.
Michigan is the second most diverse state in agriculture behind California and when freezing temperatures hit, the abundance of crops are at risk.
John Leaman, of Leaman’s Green Apple Farm in Freeland, said last month, his crops were suffering due to the freeze.
“We are still assessing the damage. I would guess we probably lost 25 percent of the crop, at least,” Leaman said.
A month later, temperatures remain below average.
“Right now is the time where we would normally be looking for trees filled with beautiful white Michigan apple blossoms, but now, the blossoming is toward the end,” Leaman said.
On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for parts of mid-Michigan. Leaman plans to protect his crops by starting bonfires to circulate the air.
“It’s not so much that the bonfire will directly help warm up the trees, but the warmer air that’s up higher, the colder air, it gets the air moving a little bit hoping to help eek out that temperature that might make all the difference in the world,” Leaman said.
It is a unique way of protecting those precious crops, which are mainly apples. Despite the freeze warning, he remains optimistic and plans to connect with other Michigan farms to replace damaged crops.
“We plan on having fantastic Michigan apples for our customers and visitors that come out to the farm, whether they’re from off of our trees or neighboring orchards,” Leaman said.
