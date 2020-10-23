Jeremy Williams had one thing he was looking forward to, cross country regionals. An event that wasn't canceled this year.
But now, his season appears to be over. He'll miss the first qualifier Saturday because the Lapeer High School junior was exposed to coronavirus last Friday and has to quarantine.
"It just sucks,” Williams said. “I think I said it in my essay, I’ve never been more stressed than I am this week. And I've been getting schoolwork from my school. It's just like I don't even want to think about that right. I just want to think about racing this race you know what I mean?"
And here's the kicker, he's tested negative. Twice.
But because of county health department and school rules, Williams can't compete until next week.
He started a petition that's generated thousands of signatures.
He had a doctor examine him and write a letter to the Michigan High School Athletic Association and health department, attesting to his good health.
Still, nothing.
"Jeremy is, he's the heart and soul of the team,” said coach Bill Spruytte. “He's the backbone, he's the glue that holds us together. So, when he goes down like that, it takes a, an emotional, a psychological impact on the team."
Williams is one of the fastest runners in the state according to athletic.net.
He believes he's fast enough to make it to the state championship.
But the MHSAA won't give him an exception for Saturday's race.
"The rule, let’s start there, is quite clear,” MHSAA spokesman John Johnson said. “In order to run in the tournament, you have to run in it from the beginning."
And the Lapeer County Health Department issued a statement, saying in part “We share in the disappointment of those involved in this situation. And that it will continue to work with school districts to ensure the safety of the students.”
For Williams and his coach, 'disappointment' doesn't quite sum up the gravity of what he's going to miss.
"When that gun goes off a part of my heart is going to break knowing Jeremy isn't on that starting line," Spruytte said.
