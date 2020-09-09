A Halloween tradition in Genesee County is still possible this year with a pandemic-friendly twist.
Crossroad Village and the Huckleberry Railroad is hosting a Halloween Ghosts and Goodies Drive-thru.
For $20 a vehicle you can drive through Crossroads Village to see all the family-friendly Halloween displays.
Everyone in the car will get a bag full of goodies as well.
It'll be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday the first four weekends of October.
It will also also be open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday the week of Halloween.
You can find more information on their website.
