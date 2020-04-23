Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad will not open for the 2020 summer season.
The decision being announced Thursday in an effort to keep visitors and staff safe.
The park opened in July of 1976 and officials said this will be the first time they have had to delay an opening. Currently the plan is to resume operations for the 2020 holiday season, beginning with the Halloween Ghosts & Goodies event, beginning on Oct. 3.
“This was a difficult decision for the Park Commission. They felt it was the correct one for the many, elderly staff and volunteers that make Crossroads the excellent venue that it is. We look forward to seeing everyone back in the fall,” said Parks Director Barry June.
