A parade to honor Croswell-Lexington High School graduates was held by the Croswell Police Department on May 17.

Graduates paraded in vehicles on a 3.5 mile police-approved route that ended at the fairgrounds.

Graduates were able to take pictures one at a time at the fairgrounds following the parade by following safe social distancing guidelines outlined by police.

Community members watched from the route and held up signs congratulating the graduates as they paraded by. 

Congratulations, grads!

