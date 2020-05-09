The City of Croswell is getting creative with graduation this year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Croswell-Lexington High School will host a graduation parade on May 17, according to the Croswell Police Department.
The police department says they are still working with organizers from the Croswell Fair Board and the city to make this happen.
They also say that social distancing guidelines will be followed.
More details are expected to roll out soon.
