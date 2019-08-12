Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident that sent a man from Croswell to the hospital.
Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a call about the accident on Wildcat Road, near Fisher Road in Worth Township, on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 8:40 p.m.
The investigation determined that a 2008 Ford pickup truck was northbound on Wildcat Road.
The sheriff’s office said the driver, 22-year-old Chase Coleman from Croswell, lost control and went onto the gravel shoulder on the west side of the road.
Coleman tried to get back on the northbound lane, but he couldn’t regain control of his vehicle.
The sheriff’s office said his pickup went into the east ditch, overturned one time, and landed on its tires.
Croswell EMS treated Coleman on the scene and took him to Port Huron McLaren Hospital for further treatment.
