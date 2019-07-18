People from all over the world gathered in Bay City to watch the tall ships sail into port on Thursday.
Gavin Stuart traveled all the way from Canada to attend the Tall Ship Celebration.
"I like photography so I just wanted an opportunity to shoot something I hadn't seen before," Stuart said.
Stuart was part of a big crowd gathered at the Bay City Yacht Club to see the tall ships make their way towards Bay City for the festival.
"Awesome. Awesome. It was a good day. I wish they had their sails up, but otherwise beautiful. Some amazing, amazing boats," Stuart said.
Stuart brought along his Cannon camera to capture memories of his first visit to Mid-Michigan. At times, the weather was a little dreary as clouds filled the sky - serving as a backdrop to the long awaited entrance of the tall ships into the Saginaw River.
Stuart said he still managed to get some good shots.
"It could've been better conditions for photography, but it was alright. The cloud, they're alright. You get kind of a soft light so it's not too bad for that," Stuart said.
Stuart said he will be sticking around to see the vessels up close and personal during this week's big event. He looks forward to visiting Bay City again when the tall ships return in another three years.
"Very pretty area. I like it. It's nice. I like the water and what I've seen of it seems very nice," Stuart said.
