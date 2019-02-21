A suburban Detroit prosecutor has filed animal cruelty charges against two brothers accused of hoarding 53 dogs before the animals were rescued.
Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith told the Detroit Free Press that his office charged each of the men with one count of animal cruelty. He did not name the men because they haven't been arraigned,
He said Sterling Heights Police will have the men surrender for arraignment.
Macomb County Animal Control seized the dogs Feb. 13 while they were being loaded into a moving van.
Smith says one of the dogs was euthanized and the other 52 also were in poor health. He says they were "very emaciated, dehydrated, all covered in filth and some covered with wounds. It's a terrible case of animal abuse."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.