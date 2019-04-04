The state of Michigan is placing a paroled prisoner in an assisted living center at taxpayer expense after the federal government declined to deport him to Cuba.
Prudencio Loyrafuls' life sentence was reduced in December by Gov. Rick Snyder, making him eligible for parole after 30 years in prison.
The parole board knew the 72 year old wasn't a U.S. citizen and thought federal authorities would take him. But the government declined.
The Michigan Corrections Department says Loyrafuls will go to an assisted living center, possibly this week.
Loyrafuls, a native of Cuba, was convicted of drug crimes in Macomb County.
