Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works! is hosting a resume drop-off event today to assist area restaurants.
From noon to 2 p.m., resumes can be dropped off outside each of the five service centers in Saginaw, Midland, Bay City, Alma, and Mt. Pleasant. The event is aimed at helping job seekers land a job at one of 60 restaurants across the region.
“Innovation is what we do best,” said Chris Rishko, CEO of Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works!. “We know that restaurant owners don’t have time to devote to job fairs right now. We know they can’t afford to be away from their business that long. We wanted to be able to provide this service for them and we are excited to do it.”
Staff will provide job seekers with a list of restaurants that are hiring and what positions they are hiring for. The job seekers will then check which restaurants they want their resume delivered to. The staff then makes the appropriate number of copies of each resume and delivers them to the hiring managers.
“The restaurant industry is screaming for talent and we needed to come up with a safe, efficient way to assist them,” said Sheril Tarrant, director of business services and community relations at Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works!. “The goal is to provide a safe environment that allows job seekers to apply to multiple locations at one time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.