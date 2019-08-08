The city of Flint is reinforcing its Special Public Events Curfew Ordinance for Back to the Bricks.
Unsupervised minors under the age of 17 will not be able to be in the area of 5th Avenue south to I-69 and southbound Chavez to Church Street from 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. Aug. 14 through Aug. 17.
The curfew is to provide a safe and orderly environment during Back to the Bricks, Flint Police said.
“Flint Police Department would like the residents of the City of Flint, its visitors and the event participants to take part in this great tradition, knowing that enforcement measures are in place so they can capture the true experience of Back to the Bricks,” the Flint Police Department said in a press release.
Any person who violates the ordinance could be fined $250 and will be subject to the costs in the amount of the actual cost to the police department in arresting and detaining the minor, the ordinance states.
