The Currie Parkway Bridge in Midland will be closed on Wednesday, December 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The City of Midland will close the bridge for a routine safety inspection.
The inspection is required by state and federal regulations to be completed every 24 months on all bridges over a 20 feet span. People can avoid the closure area by using Jerome Street/M-20 to access Main Street.
Contact City Engineering at 989-837-3348 for more information.
