The historic Currie Parkway Bridge in Midland is now shut down.
The bridge was first closed on Thursday, Nov. 15 after reports of vehicle crossings that were over the listed weight limit.
The inspection found that the bridge sustained structural damage and needs repairs before reopening.
So far there’s no word on how long the repairs may take.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.