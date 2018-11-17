Currie Parkway Bridge

The historic Currie Parkway Bridge in Midland is now shut down.

The bridge was first closed on Thursday, Nov. 15 after reports of vehicle crossings that were over the listed weight limit.

The inspection found that the bridge sustained structural damage and needs repairs before reopening.

So far there’s no word on how long the repairs may take.

