The historic Currie Parkway Bridge will be closed to traffic through at least spring of 2022 because of significant damage received from an overweight vehicle, the city of Midland announced Friday.
City officials first closed the bridge to traffic on Oct. 1 after concerns an oversized vehicle weighing over 10,000 pounds had used the bridge. After an inspection performed by the Great Lakes Engineering Group, LLC, they have determined multiple parts of the bridge have experienced significant structural damage and will need repairs before it is safe to reopen to vehicle traffic.
The city is exploring all available options in response to the bridge closure. The pedestrian walkway on the bridge has reopened to the public and is safe to use.
