“This bridge here cuts our township in half when it was out,” explained Edenville Township Supervisor Craig Gosen.
Part of the Edenville community looked on in approval and walked across the Curtis Road Bridge after it was reopened on Nov. 12.
That’s almost six months to the day since it was closed.
The reopening made possibly thanks to swift work by the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Midland County Road Commission.
“We’re very thankful,” said Gosen.
For Treasurer Karen Carey, visits to her family on the other side of the bridge over the past six months have been infrequent.
“They’re really only nine miles away, but when I would go over there it would be 25 miles,” Carey explained.
The fire department took part in the quaint ceremony. Now that they are able to use the bridge, Gosen says it will greatly aid them responding to calls. “It certainly helps our coverage area, reduces our response time having this bridge back open.”
For Carey and residents like her, there is now a sense of unity as the community continues to put the puzzle pieces of their township back together. “I just feel connected again. It’s a great feeling.”
“Getting this bridge and the first bridge on M-30 opened back up was a major improvement,” said Gosen.
Gosen said their next focus is ongoing improvements and work to bring the dams back.
