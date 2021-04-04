A restaurant in Sanford with a long-lasting legacy is opening its doors for the first time in about a year.
After dealing with the stress of the floods, Sunday was an exciting day for both the staff and paying customers.
“We feel overwhelmed but excited,” said Red Oak Co-Owner Melissa Ayotte.
It’s been a long time coming for the Red Oak Restaurant, Ayotte and her newly trained staff. They are finally welcoming back customers after about a year of renovation.
“This place is awesome, I never would have imagined it look this good,” said restaurant regular Ross Kershner.
Kershner arrived about 30 minutes before they opened on Sunday yet still…
“There’s a line at the door,” he said.
While many enjoy the socialization, others are enjoying the coffee and the signature buffet table, which the health department allowed the Red Oak to have.
“That’s what we’re known for, on Easter especially,” Ayotte said. “As long as we follow the guidelines, masks at the buffest of course, gloves and hand sanitizer.”
Customers had no problem sliding on their own gloves either.
“I’ll do anything to support local business,” Kershner said.
For Ayotte, she’s already had to re-adjust her seating plan to accommodate for more reservations.
“We’re just very grateful to have so much support and super excited to see where it leads to from here,” she said.
And for Kershner, the Red Oak reopening is just a step closer to a thriving village of Sanford.
“We are very happy to everything coming back, it’s taken some time, but great progress being made here,” he said.
