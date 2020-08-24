Following the disaster in Sanford, Lanny’s Restaurant reopened on Monday, Aug. 24.
“It’s amazing. It definitely needed to happen. We’ve had really good support. We’ve had a ton of our old customers make the extra little drive out here from Sanford to Midland,” said Owner Ryan Such.
The restaurant was forced to shut its doors after the Edenville Dam failure in May caused historic flooding in May.
The restaurant is located at 4312 N. Saginaw Rd. in Midland.
Customers are happy to see the restaurant reopen.
“We have just been waiting for Lanny’s to open. We come here every morning and have breakfast and without Lanny’s,we just, part of our life is gone. We’re so happy to have it back,” a customer said.
Such is looking at the reopening as a positive opportunity.
“We’re trying to do a lot of the things we were doing before. But it just gives us an opportunity to clean some stuff up, maybe try some new stuff, just a new beginning. It’s good,” Such said.
Such said he couldn’t have done it alone.
“I was fortunate, I had a lot of help, from friends and family. Stuff like that to help me get up and going as fast as we did. I hope that other people have a much support as I did,” Such said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.