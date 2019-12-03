Members First Credit Union customers are questioning their bank accounts after a weekend glitch caused transactions to duplicate over the weekend.
A bank representative confirmed the glitch but could not give an update on when the issue would be fixed.
As of now, multiple accounts have duplicate withdrawals.
The bank is aware of the issue and due to the high call volume they are experiencing issues with their phone lines. In the meantime, they said that customers can utilize the Live Chat feature through online banking.
There is no additional information at this time. TV5 will update you as more information becomes available.
